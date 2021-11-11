TV Answer Man, I am an Amazon Prime member and I think they have the Thursday night NFL games as part of the membership. Do you know if they are in 4K? — Ike, Hartford, Connecticut.

Ike, Amazon does have the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games as part of its Prime membership. Tonight’s game pits the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens against the 2-7 Miami Dolphins. Amazon’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

But will the game be in 4K, you ask?

The answer is…no. At least, that is, it won’t be in 4K on Amazon. The ecommerce giant has never offered any live sports in 4K, including the Thursday night games.

But the Ravens-Dolphins game will be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app. The game can be watched in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the Ravens-Dolphins game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

I have previously asked Amazon why it doesn’t offer Thursday Night Football in 4K, but didn’t get a response. So I’ll have to speculate that it’s a combination of financial reasons with concerns over the technology. (Doing the game in 4K would add a layer of complexity that could trigger picture interruptions.) Hopefully, the company will reconsider its position in future years.

Ike, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

