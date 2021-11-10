Fox this Saturday (November 13) will offer two more college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two college games in 4K HDR this Saturday on the Fox Sports app will be the Oklahoma-Baylor game at noon ET and the Maryland-Michigan State matchup at 4 p.m. ET (Fox network affiliates will simulcast both games in high-def.)

The Oklahoma-Baylor contest will feature the 4th ranked 9-0 Sooners against the 18th ranked 7-2 Baylor Bears. In the 4 p.m. ET game, Michigan State, which is 8-1, is 8th ranked while unranked Maryland is 5-4.

Fox tomorrow night will also stream the NFL’s Thursday Night football game between Ravens and Dolphins in 4K.

Fox tomorrow night will also stream the NFL's Thursday Night football game between Ravens and Dolphins in 4K.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app. Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

