TV Answer Man, I subscribed to the $9.99 plan for HBO Max and I couldn’t find any 4K shows at all. I looked everywhere, but there was nothing. I thought HBO Max had 4K but it appears they do not. I might have to cancel. — Davey, Big Spring, Texas,

Davey, HBO Max offers a limited selection of titles in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), but there’s a reason why you can’t find them in your lineup. Before I explain, a little background on HBO Max and 4K.

The streaming service, which includes plans starting at $9.99 a month, has around 20 titles available in 4K HDR. The list includes Dune, the Matrix trilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong, the two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot, and No Sudden Move, among others. You can see a complete list here.

To watch a HBO Max title in 4K, you need a 4K TV that displays Dolby Vision or HDR 10, high-speed Internet with 50+ Mbps recommended, and a supported 4K HDR streaming device. The list of devices includes the following:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android TVs, including: AT&T Streaming Box

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

Cox Contour 3 and Contour Stream Player

4K LG Smart TVs (Later models)

Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4K TVs, Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+

Samsung 4K TVs (later models)

Vizio 4K Smart TVs (later models)

Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and XBox Series XS

Xfinity X1 and Flex

XClass TV

(Dolby Atmos is also available with most 4K titles, but it’s not on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TVs, Xbox consoles, and Xfinity devices.)

But there’s one more thing you need. A $14.99 a month plan. That’s right. The $9.99 a month plan, which includes ads, does not include 4K. The only HBO Max plan that offers 4K is the ads-free $14.99 a month service.

Davey, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

