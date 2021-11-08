Disney+ is now offering the first month of service for just $1.99 as a special time-limited promotion.

Why is that important to Beatles fans? The streaming service this month will debut Peter Jackson’s long-awaited three-part documentary, The Beatles Get Back. You can now watch the documentary, and the entire Disney+ catalog, for just $1.99 for one month if you sign up by November 14. After the first month, the price will revert to the usual $7.99 a month unless you cancel.

The Beatles Get Back, which will run in two-hour installments on November 25, 26 and 27, is compiled from 60 hours of unseen video footage (and 150 hours of unheard audio) from the Let It Be filming shot in January 1969 by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The Let It Be film, which was released in May 1970, chronicled the tensions between band members that ultimately led to their break-up.

However, the Jackson documentary purports to show a more balanced view of the band’s final years with unseen footage of John, Paul, George and Ringo sharing joyful moments during and in-between sessions during the Let It Be filming. Get Back will also include the famous 42-minute Let It Be rooftop concert in its entirety for the first time.

The Disney+ $1.99 offer is only available to new and returning Disney+ subscribers who have no current active enrollment. To learn more, click here.

— Phillip Swann

