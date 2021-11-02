Charter’s Spectrum TV subscribers this morning have been unable to access the cable op’s app on Roku due to uncertain technical causes.

The cable operator confirmed the snafu this morning after numerous customers issued complaints on social media sites. The problem is blocking access to the app and Spectrum’s DVR recordings and Video on Demand catalog.

“I can confirm that a service interruption has been identified, enterprise wide resulting in the failure to access video on demand content as well as the Spectrum TV application,” the Spectrum Twitter customer help team tweeted this morning. “Technicians are currently working to find a resolution to this issue, however, we have not been advised of an estimated time as to when the service will be fully restored. If you would like to confirm your account number, an alert can be created to advise you as to when the issue has been confirmed as resolved. These alert can be provided via phone call or text and are made between the hours of 9am-9pm. Please confirm your preferred contact phone number if you wish to have this set up.”

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

The outage apparently has nothing to do with a carriage dispute that kept the Spectrum TV app off Roku for several months earlier this year. The two companies settled their fee fight in August.

However, that is cold comfort to the affected Spectrum users.

“Roku Spectrum app not working guys and DownDetector is pointing to something wrong on your end so might want to get your guys looking into it,” said one Spectrum customer on Twitter.

“Also having problems with Spectrum app on Roku. Channel comes on but when I try to go to guide the spinning circle comes up. Deleted it and downloaded it again. No luck,” added another.

Update at 1:11 p.m. ET today: The technical issues seem to be over for now.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

