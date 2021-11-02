Fox this Saturday (November 6) will offer two more college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two college games in 4K HDR this Saturday on the Fox Sports app will be the Ohio State-Nebraska game at noon ET and the Indiana-Michigan matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. (Fox network affiliates will simulcast both games in high-def.)

The news likely will be especially well received today by 4K enthusiasts with ESPN revealing last night that it will not offer additional regular season college football games in 4K during the 2021 season. Fox’s continued 4K coverage allows college football fans to see their favorite sport in the best picture format possible.

Fox tonight will also stream game six of the World Series in 4K, and on Thursday night, will offer the NFL's Thursday Night football game between Jets and Colts in the format. Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app. Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

