Showtime today has added 40 new movies to its cable/satellite and streaming lineups.
The new films include director Sam Mendes’ twisted but painfully accurate satire of suburban life with Kevin Spacey starring as a Dad who comes down with a serious case of arrested development in his late 30s; Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Spielberg’s amazing sci-fi spectacle about a benign invasion by space aliens; the three Godfather movies, including director Francis Ford Coppola’s newly reedited part three, called Mario Puzo’s The Godfather: The Death of Michael Corleone; and Damsels in Distress, director Whit Stillman’s hilarious send-up of modern campus life with Greta Gerwig starring as a coed striving to bring civility and order to a often uncivil and byzantine world.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime:
A Case of You
American Beauty
Anaconda
Ape vs. Monster
Are We Done Yet?
Bacurau
Beanpole
Boy
Bug
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut)
Coming from Insanity
Damsels in Distress
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Friedkin Uncut
Gamer
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Gloria Bell
Head of State
Heartworn Highways
Hoosiers
Last Holiday
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather: The Death of Michael Corleone
Midnight Cowboy
Richard Prior Live on the Sunset Strip
Slalom
Songs My Brothers Taught Me
Talented Mr. Ripley
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Last Right
The Way We Were
The Yards
Victoria
When a Stranger Calls
When Bowie Met Bolan
When Cary Grant Introduced Timothy Leary to LSD
When Harry Met Sally
Wish You Were Here
X-Rated: The Greatest Adult Movies of All Time
— Phillip Swann