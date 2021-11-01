Showtime today has added 40 new movies to its cable/satellite and streaming lineups.

The new films include director Sam Mendes’ twisted but painfully accurate satire of suburban life with Kevin Spacey starring as a Dad who comes down with a serious case of arrested development in his late 30s; Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Spielberg’s amazing sci-fi spectacle about a benign invasion by space aliens; the three Godfather movies, including director Francis Ford Coppola’s newly reedited part three, called Mario Puzo’s The Godfather: The Death of Michael Corleone; and Damsels in Distress, director Whit Stillman’s hilarious send-up of modern campus life with Greta Gerwig starring as a coed striving to bring civility and order to a often uncivil and byzantine world.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime:

A Case of You

American Beauty

Anaconda

Ape vs. Monster

Are We Done Yet?

Bacurau

Beanpole

Boy

Bug

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut)

Coming from Insanity

Damsels in Distress

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friedkin Uncut

Gamer

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Gloria Bell

Head of State

Heartworn Highways

Hoosiers

Last Holiday

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather: The Death of Michael Corleone

Midnight Cowboy

Richard Prior Live on the Sunset Strip

Slalom

Songs My Brothers Taught Me

Talented Mr. Ripley

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Last Right

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Way We Were

The Yards

Victoria

When a Stranger Calls

When Bowie Met Bolan

When Cary Grant Introduced Timothy Leary to LSD

When Harry Met Sally

Wish You Were Here

X-Rated: The Greatest Adult Movies of All Time

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

