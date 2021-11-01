Hulu today is adding 85 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include Borat, the 2006 comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen as a dimwitted correspondent from Kazakhstan who comes to America in search of Pamela Anderson and other cultural phenomenon; Buffalo Bill and The Indians, Robert Altman’s uneven but enjoyable take on the legendary Wild West icon played by Paul Newman; I, Tonya, the brilliant black comedy with Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding; and Fargo, the 1996 Oscar-winning film from the Coen Brothers that’s based on a real-life kidnapping and murder (not!) in Minnesota. William H. Macy and Frances McDormand (wife to Joel Coen) turn in career performances as a bumpkin car salesman and pregnant police chief respectively, and Steve Buscemi and Peter Stomare are equal parts funny and creepy as two kidnappers who bungle the job.

Also notable: Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it; three Rush Hour movies with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as mismatched detectives; and The Prestige, the 2006 Chris Nolan film starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman as rival magicians who will stop at nothing to outdo the other.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

