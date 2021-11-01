TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting FuboTV because a friend told me they were big on sports. But do you know which regional sports channels they have in their lineup? For instance, do they have Bally Sports which has our Padres. That’s a key factor for me in choosing. — Rich, San Diego.

Rich, for those not familiar with FuboTV, it’s a live streaming service that offers more than 100 channels for $64.99 a month. (You can get more channels in more expensive, or add-on plans.) You watch FuboTV over the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the FuboTV app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, FuboTV does not require signing any contracts, and it offers a free seven-day trial.

But does FuboTV carry Bally Sports San Diego, or any other Bally Sports regional network?

The answer is no. The streamer lost access to the Sinclair-owned Bally Sports nets in January 2020 due to a carriage dispute and there’s no indication they are coming back anytime soon.

However, FuboTV does carry some regional sports networks, and here they are:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

FuboTV charges a regional sports fee up to $6 a month if you receive one of those channels.

It’s also worth noting that you can watch your regional sports net when you’re traveling if you logged in to your FuboTV app from your home area within the last month.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

