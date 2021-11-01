TV Answer Man, I am seeing a trend that’s bad for Discovery+. I regularly watched Discovery+ and Bering Sea Gold is one of those shows. It appears only the old seasons are available on Discovery+. This is very misleading as I thought all Discovery shows were available. Can you find out what happened? — Brad, town withheld.

Brad, as you know, Bering Sea Gold is a Discovery reality show that chronicles divers who mine the deep seas for gold and other precious minerals. The show, which was created by the producers of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch series, has generated a strong following since its launch in January 2012. Consequently, many Discovery+ viewers were excited to watch the new season (season 14), which debuted last week. (October 26).

However, six days after the season 14 premiere aired on the cable/satellite version of Discovery, it still hasn’t been added to Discovery+, leaving numerous subscribers to the streaming service ready to jump ship. Bering Sea Gold’s Facebook page is filled with viewer complaints asking why they can’t watch the new season.

“Why even pay for Discovery+ if they don’t have their own shows on. Time to cancel subscription,” John De Vries says in one Facebook post.

The TV Answer Man today asked Discovery for an explanation.

“The series will be available on Discovery+ after the season is over on Discovery Channel,” a Discovery spokeswoman said. “In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can stream past seasons of Bering Sea GoldERING SEA GOLD on Discovery+ currently.”

The inability of Discovery+ viewers to watch Bering Sea Gold’s new season — while Discovery viewers can — comes with some irony. Discovery came under fire last January when it launched Discovery+ and decided to move new episodes of certain longtime favorite shows (Dr. Pimple Popper, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Ghost Adventures, and Paranormal: Caught On Camera, among others) to the streaming service.

The move outraged some Discovery cable and satellite subscribers who said the network was trying to force them to subscribe to Discovery+. But now some Discovery+ viewers are angry because the pay TV edition of Discovery has something they don’t.

Put this one in the ‘can’t win’ department.

Brad, hope this all makes sense. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

