Amazon today is adding 51 new movies to its Prime lineup, which is free to all Prime members.

The new films include The Nutty Professor, Eddie Murphy’s hilarious remake of the classic Jerry Lewis comedy about a mild but mad professor who employs chemicals to transform into a ladies’ man; the first four Alien movies starring Sigourney Weaver as the space woman fighting evil monsters; Cast Away, the 2000 Robinson Crusoe drama starring Tom Cruise as a Federal Express employee who’s stranded by himself on a remote island after a plane crash; Born On the Fourth of July, the 1989 Oliver Stone drama starring Tom Cruise as the real-life Vietnam War veteran turned anti-war activist; and Rushmore, the brilliant 1999 comedy from director Wes Anderson starring Jason Schwartzman as a gifted but unfocused high school student who bonds with a cynical parent (Bill Murray) to avoid expulsion and other heartbreaks.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

