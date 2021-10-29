TV Answer Man, is this week’s Notre Dame game against North Carolina available in 4K? If so, will everyone have it in 4K. For example, I have Comcast. Will it have the game in 4K? — Joey, North Beach, Maryland.

Joey, the 11th ranked Notre Game Fighting Irish will play the North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Notre Dame Stadium. NBC, which has the TV rights to home Notre Dame college football games, will broadcast the contest in high-def on its network affiliates.

But what about 4K, you ask? Will the game also be available in the format?

The answer is yes, but you will need DIRECTV or YouTube TV. Those are the only providers who have confirmed as this morning that they will offer the Notre Dame-North Carolina game to eligible subscribers on special 4K channels. (Unlike Fox, NBC does not stream a 4K feed on its NBC Sports app.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Although it has broadcast Notre Dame games in 4K in past years, Comcast this year has not provided the Fighting Irish’s home contests in the format. The omission is particularly strange since Comcast actually owns NBC, the network doing the broadcast. In fact, Comcast in 2019 even produced commercials boasting that its viewers can watch Notre Dame college football in 4K.

The TV Answer Man asked Comcast for an explanation last month, but the cable operator’s PR department did not respond.

Also puzzling is why Comcast recently has not aired NBC Sports’ 4K broadcasts of English Premier League soccer matches, something it has done in the past.

There’s no clear reason why Comcast wouldn’t offer NBC programming in 4K, particularly after the cable operator just offered NBC’s broadcast of the Summer Olympics in 4K. But the TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information from the nation’s cable operator.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

