Netflix next month (November 2021) plans to add 114 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 74 originals.
The new titles will include season three of Narcos: Mexico, the Netflix original dramatic series based on the drug wars south of the border with Scott McNairy back as the ruthless DEA agent; season two of Tiger King, the Netflix original documentary featuring America’s favorite Covid-time, big cat zookeeper Joe Exotic; The Harder They Fall, a Netflix original western-drama movie starring Jonathan Majors as a former outlaw who reunites his gang to seek vengeance on the people who murdered his parents; and Red Notice, a Netflix original action-comedy movie starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ryan Reynolds as longtime rivals who are teamed to captured two notorious criminals.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2021 to Netflix:
November 1
The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 4
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 6
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 8
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov. 10
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 13
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 20
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 22
Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 28
Elves — NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
