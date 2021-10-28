Netflix next month (November 2021) plans to add 114 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 74 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Narcos: Mexico, the Netflix original dramatic series based on the drug wars south of the border with Scott McNairy back as the ruthless DEA agent; season two of Tiger King, the Netflix original documentary featuring America’s favorite Covid-time, big cat zookeeper Joe Exotic; The Harder They Fall, a Netflix original western-drama movie starring Jonathan Majors as a former outlaw who reunites his gang to seek vengeance on the people who murdered his parents; and Red Notice, a Netflix original action-comedy movie starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ryan Reynolds as longtime rivals who are teamed to captured two notorious criminals.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2021 to Netflix:

November 1

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 4

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 6

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 8

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

Nov. 10

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 13

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 20

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 22

Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

Nov. 28

Elves — NETFLIX SERIES

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nov. 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

— Phillip Swann

