TV Answer Man, I go to your site every day to see if there’s anything new with my local CBS station on Dish. Is there anything new in this thing. It’s been a long time that we haven’t had the channel on our Dish lineup. This is driving us crazy here. — Marie, Fairfax, Virginia.

Marie, the Dish-Tegna blackout of 64 network affiliates in the satcaster’s lineup today enters its 20th day. Over the last few days, I have received several e-mails and reader forum comments containing urgent pleas for new information on the dispute.

However, I am sorry to say there has been no significant developments in Dish vs. Tegna since October 18 when Dish filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Tegna, charging the broadcaster with negotiating in ‘bad faith.’ The FCC has yet to act on the complaint as of this morning.

Meanwhile, Dish and Tegna continue to trade insults and charges via their social media platforms. But that’s common in fee fights so they don’t necessarily reveal anything about the status of the talks.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“This interruption is a negotiation tactic by Tegna to get viewers like you upset, so you put pressure on DISH to accept their contract terms. We’ll continue to work hard to reach an agreement with Tegna that is fair for you, Tegna, and DISH,” Dish’s Twitter account said late last night.

“Dish charges you for delivering our station and your favorite shows. Now they’ve announced a $5 monthly rate increase for subscribers despite providing fewer channels. Call 1-800-531-5000 to switch to DIRECTV or visit http://KEEPMYLOCALTV.COM to see your options.,” Tegna responded on its Twitter account nine minutes later.

Tegna was referring to Dish’s announcement last week that it will raise prices on most packages by $5 a month, effective November 16, 2021.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this dispute and report back here if anything substantial changes. Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using these Amazon.com links. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

