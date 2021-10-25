HBO Max next month (November 2021) plans to add 125 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including a ‘same-day’ Warner Bros. theatrical release, show premieres and finales, and a must-hear musical special.
The new titles will include the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will feature musical performances honoring new inductees including Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. The performers are expected to include Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams and the Go-Go’s (who will perform three of their songs). Paul McCartney is scheduled to induct the Foo Fighters, and Beyonce and Jaz-Z are also expected to attend.
Also notable in November: King Richard, a Warner Bros. ‘same-day’ theatrical movie starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of two young daughters named Serena and Venus who will grow up to be tennis legends. The film, which will premiere on HBO Max the same day as in theaters, will be available in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2021 to HBO Max. (Shows with HBO in the parenthesis will also play on the pay TV edition of HBO.)
Released November 1
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
Released November 2
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 3
This is Not a War Story, 2021
Released November 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
Released November 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
Released November 6
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
Released November 8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released November 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Released November 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
Released November 13
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
Released November 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
Released November 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released November 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Released November 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on HBO Max’s $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Released November 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Released November 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Released November 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Released November 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Released November 28
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Released November 29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
November Dates to Be Announced
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
8-Bit Christmas, Documentary
Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Music Box: Jagged
Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere
