Amazon next month (November 2021) plans to add 85 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, an Amazon original movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the eccentric (and perhaps crazy) British artist best known for his paintings of large-eyed cats; Tampa Baes, an Amazon original reality series about lesbian life; Mayor Pete, an Amazon original documentary on the failed (but historic) 2020 presidential campaign of the openly gay Pete Buttigieg; Always Jane, an Amazon original docuseries on transgender teens; and the third season of Hanna, the Amazon original series based on the film about a young girl who’s trained to be an assassin.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2021 to Amazon Prime:

November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1

Baptiste: Season 1

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1

Family Business: Season 1

Irresponsable: Season 1

Ladies of the Law: Season 1

Magellan: Season 1

Mega Disasters: Season 1

Native America: Season 1

Noggin Knows: Season 1

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1

Rectify: Season 1

Red Road: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

The Restaurant: Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1

Under Suspicion: Season 1

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1

November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 12

Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

November 24

Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

Special

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29

Burning, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

