DIRECTV & Bloomberg TV End 21-Day Blackout

DIRECTV this afternoon confirmed that it has returned Bloomberg TV to DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream after a 21-day blackout.

The TV services lost the channel on September 30 after the old carriage agreement expired. The blackout meant that DIRECTV did not carry Bloomberg TV for the first time since its launch in 1994 when it was known as Bloomberg Direct.

“While we regret this inconvenience to viewers of Bloomberg TV, please be aware that we offer several other financial news outlets featuring up-to-the-minute information and diverse perspectives on our DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse lineups,” DIRECTV said in a September 30th statement to subscribers.

However, the channel returned to the DIRECTV lineups this afternoon without an official announcement. DIRECTV spokesman Tom Tyrer confirmed the return in an e-mail to The TV Answer Man, but he declined to offer details such as whether the satcaster has signed a short-term or long-term deal with the financial news channel.

“Can’t give details. Sorry. It’s back,” he said.

Bloomberg has not issued a statement on the agreement as of 5:55 p.m. ET today. We will update this story if we get more information.

