Hulu next month (November 2021) plans to add 141 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including nine originals.

The new titles will include the complete season two of The Great, the Hulu original comedy/drama series starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in a (very) loose retelling of the saga of Catherine the Great; the complete season three of Holly Hobbie, a Hulu original series starring Ruby Jay as a teenage pop singer living with her family in small town USA; Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, a Hulu original animated series; The Informant, a Hulu original documentary film chronicling a white supremacy group in Kansas whose aim was to kill scores of women and children; and Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi, a Hulu original show featuring the celebrity chef’s travels across America.

Also notable in November: The complete season two of Animaniacs, a Hulu original animated comedy/musical series for kids about a trio of madcap siblings named Warner; the complete season five of Madagascar: A Little Wild, the Hulu original animated children’s series featuring the characters from the hit movie; the complete season one of Marvel’s Hit Monkey, a Hulu original animated series about a wronged snow monkey who seek vengeance against a criminal enterprise; and The Curse of Von Dutch, a Hulu original docuseries on the rise and fall of an iconic fashion brand.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2021 to Hulu:

Available November 1

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Available November 2

Prospect (2018)

Available November 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Available November 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

Available November 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Available November 7

Pain & Gain (2013)

Available November 8

Emperor (2012)

Available November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Available November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Available November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Available November 16

The Master (2012)

Available November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Available November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

Available November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Available November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

Available November 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Available November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

Available November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available November 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Available November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

