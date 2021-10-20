The Fox Sports app this Saturday (October 23) will offer another doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The games can be watched in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two college games in 4K HDR this Saturday on the Fox Sports app will be the Northwestern-Michigan game at noon ET and the Oklahoma State-Iowa State matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. The two games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

Fox this week is also streaming the 2021 American League Championship Series in 4K, and next week will offer the World Series in the format. The network tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET will continue its 4K broadcasts of the NFL's Thursday Night football games. (The Broncos play the Browns on Thursday night.) Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app. Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

