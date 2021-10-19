TV Answer Man, has ESPN said what is this week’s 4K college football game from ESPN? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, as you note, ESPN does one game per week in 4K during the college football season. The 4K broadcast is available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.)

And this week’s ESPN 4K game is…The 3rd ranked Oklahoma Sooners meet Big 12 rival Kansas on Saturday, October 23, at noon ET. Oklahoma enters the game with a 7-0 record (4-0 in the conference) while Kansas is 1-5 with an 0-3 conference record. Not surprisingly, the Sooners are a 38 point favorite so we would suggest you tune in early.

ESPN will simulcast the game in HD on the main ESPN channel. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III will join Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call for the sports network.

By the way, ESPN’s 4K broadcasts are ‘native 4K,’ meaning it’s produced in the format on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. In contrast, Fox produces its live sporting events in 1080p HD and upscales them to 4K for the home tranmission.

Many videophiles say the upscaled 4K picture is not as sharp as the native 4K image. But the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. ESPN’s 4K broadcast does not include HDR.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

