Dish has revealed at its web site that it will raise prices on most programming packages by $5 a month, effective November 16, 2021.

The satcaster blamed rising programming acquisition costs for the increase, the same reason it (and other pay TV providers) has offered for years. Dish last raised prices in January of this year when it hiked most programming packages by $5 a month.

“At DISH, we continue to invest in your service and technology to make improvements and provide you with the best TV viewing experience at the best value,” the Dish site states. “However, the price that we pay for programming continues to rise. In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers. We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this. Due to these rising costs of programming, we will be increasing the cost of our package offerings beginning 11/16/21 .”

Dish is now engaged in a 13-day carriage dispute with Tegna’s 64 network affiliates over fees. The satellite service is also negotiating with Sinclair for a new agreement for its 100 plus local stations, and possibly, Sinclair’s 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks.

The new $5 a month price hike covers the following packages. The new price, which will be effective November 16, is to the left with the size of the price hike to the right.

Welcome Pack $44.99 $5.00 Smart Pack $50.99 $5.00 Flex Pack $52.99 $5.00 America’s Top 120 $82.99 $5.00 America’s Top 120+ $87.99 $5.00 America’s Top 200 $97.99 $5.00 America’s Top 250 $107.99 $5.00 America’s Everything Pack $132.99 $5.00 Dish America $67.99 $5.00 DishLATINO Básico $51.99 $5.00 DishLATINO Clásico $54.99 $5.00 DishLATINO Plus $61.99 $5.00 DishLATINO Dos $80.99 $5.00 DishLATINO Max $92.99 $5.00

Phillip Swann

