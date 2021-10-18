TV Answer Man, I have a 4K TV and I’m thinking of dropping DIRECTV to cut the cord to save expenses. So I am thinking of FuboTV and YouTube TV as possible replacements, but I want to know if either of them have ESPN in 4K? I can get ESPN in 4K on DIRECTV. — Claude, Nashville.

Claude, you’re right. DIRECTV offers both ESPN’s 4K college football game of the week as well as select college basketball games in the format from the sports network. The satcaster is arguably the leading provider of live sporting events in 4K.

But I agree that a DIRECTV subscription can get expensive, certainly more pricey than some live streaming services although the gap has narrowed in the last year or so as the latter has raised monthly fees to offset the rising cost of program acquisition.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

So if you drop DIRECTV, will you be able to continue watching ESPN in 4K, you ask?

The answer is yes if you get YouTube TV. The Google-owned multi-channel, live streaming service does offer ESPN’s 4K sporting events in the format.

Although FuboTV carries ESPN in HD, it does not have the rights to offer its 4K programming. By the way, other streaming services, such as Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream and Hulu Live, also do not offer ESPN in 4K. In fact, FuboTV and YouTube TV are the only live streamers to offer anything in 4K. (FuboTV carries Fox’s 4K events and some English Premier League soccer matches on NBC.)

By the way, ESPN’s 4K programs are only available now on three providers: DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV.

Claude, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

