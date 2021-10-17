TV Answer Man, I don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket because I don’t have DIRECTV. But I was thinking of getting the streaming plan for the Sunday Ticket. Do you know how much it costs? — John, Terre Haute, Indiana.

John, before I answer your question, let me offer some background on the online edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket, and who’s eligible to subscribe.

DIRECTV, which has the exclusive rights to the Sunday Ticket, sells one version to its satellite TV customers, and one version online. The online edition is available to some non-DIRECTV subscribers. They include four categories: university students, people who can prove they can’t get DIRECTV at their residences, people who live in select multi-dwelling units (apartments, etc.), and people who live in select metropolitan areas.

If you fall into one of the four categories, you could be eligible to subscribe to the streaming Sunday Ticket even if you don’t have DIRECTV.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

However, it remains difficult, if not downright impossible, to determine who’s exactly eligible under those four categories. The only proven way to know with certainty is put to input your address in the eligibility form on the online Sunday Ticket site and find out.

But if you do discover you are eligible, the price of the streaming Sunday Ticket for the final 10 weeks of the season is now $220.47 for the basic version and $281.97 for the Max edition which includes the RedZone Channel and the Fantasy Channel. (Tip: The price will drop another $73 and $93 respectively for Basic and Max in November.)

Click Amazon: Best Deals In Sports & Outdoors!

Also take note that the streaming Sunday Ticket has a 7-day free trial.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing, everyone. And stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

