TV Answer Man, I read your article on the ESPN 4K game of the week, but will Fox have another game this Saturday. I can watch on the Fox app, but I can’t watch ESPN in 4K because my provider, Xfinity Comcast, does not have it in 4K. — Henry, Miami.

Henry, you’re right. The ESPN 4K Game of the Week, which this week is Baylor at BYU (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET), is only available on special 4K channels on three pay TV services: DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. (Consult your on-screen guide for more information.) ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.

However, as you note, the Fox Sports app does stream the network’s live 4K sporting events which means they can be watched in the format on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider, regardless of whether it’s carrying it on a special 4K channel.

So what is Fox’s 4K game of the week? Well, the network is actually offering two college football games this week in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range): Michigan State vs. Indiana at noon ET and Oklahoma State vs. Texas, also at noon ET. While the games will be played at the same time, you can watch either one by clicking on its thumbnail in the app.

The Michigan State-Indiana game will be simulcast in HD on FS1 while the Oklahoma State-Texas contest will be in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

In addition, the American League Championship series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app, starting with this Friday’s game one at 8:07 p.m. ET. So it’s another big 4K weekend for Fox.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

If you want to know which 4K streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports app, click here.

Henry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

