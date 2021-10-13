Root Sports announced tonight that DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream will carry the games of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Kraken on Root Sports Northwest.

Their carriage was in doubt earlier today after AT&T Sports Networks President Patrick Crumb told the Seattle Times that DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream had yet to agree to show the games. (AT&T Sports Networks manages Root for its owners, the Seattle Mariners and Warner Media.)

Root this year added the Kraken, an NHL expansion team, to its broadcast lineup which also includes the Seattle Mariners, and the Trail Blazers which switched earlier this year to Root from NBC Sports Northwest. (NBC Sports Northwest went out of business.) While DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream have carried Root Sports Northwest, their carriage agreements did not include the games of the two teams because they were added after the pacts were signed.

However, tonight’s announcement ends any potential blackout of the two teams on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream.

“We couldn’t be more pleased about adding DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM to the list of providers for the Kraken and the Trail Blazers,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Affairs for AT&T Sports Networks. “DIRECTV continues to be a champion of local sports coverage for fans everywhere. Having the games available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM is great news for Kraken and Trail Blazers fans who choose to watch from home or on the go.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The announcement means that the two TV services will air Root’s first Kraken broadcast tomorrow night when the team plays the Nashville Predators. (The Trail Blazers will not begin play this season until October 20 when they meet the Sacramento Kings.)

Root Sports, including the Trail Blazers and Kraken games, will be available to DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream customers who subscribe to the Choice package and above. The regional sports channel is available on the two services in the following markets: Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

