FuboTV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has signed a new carriage agreement with AT&T Sports Network to carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the TV home of the Utah Jazz. Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies.

The streamer last month signed an agreement to offer ROOT Sports Northwest, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Portland Trail Blazers, and the new NHL expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken. However, FuboTV has yet to add Root as of this morning.

A FuboTV spokeswoman said yesterday that both channels will be added “in the coming days.” The Fubo web site said it expects “Root to launch in time for the first regionally available games of the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons.” The first Seattle Kraken broadcast is Thursday, October 14 when the expansion team meets the Nashville Predators.

Root will be available to FuboTV base subscribers ($64.99 a month) in the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho. To see the channel’s full coverage map, click ROOT. AT&T SportsNet Rokcy Mountain will be available to base Fubo subscribers in Utah and Nevada.

FuboTV, which is developing an online sports gambling service to accompany its live programming, could be in the market for more regional sports channels in the coming months. The streamer still does not carry the Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (Regional Sports Networks) or MASN (TV home of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals), SportsNet LA (TV home of the Los Angeles Dodgers) or Altitude (TV home of the Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche), among others.

Without adding those regional sports networks, it will be difficult for FuboTV to attract the gambling sports fan who wants to watch their chosen teams after placing their bets.

“FuboTV continues on our mission to bring consumers their favorite hometown teams, alongside national and international sports coverage, at an affordable price,” said Ben Grad, senior vice president of content strategy and acquisition for FuboTV. “Today’s partnership agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will bring sports fans streaming coverage of some of their favorite local teams – just in time for the NBA and NHL seasons. We’re thrilled to welcome another AT&T SportsNet RSN to fuboTV.”

