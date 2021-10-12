ESPN this Saturday (October 16) will broadcast the BYU-Baylor college football game in 4K on participating pay TV services.

The sports network does one game per week in native 4K during the college football season. If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K for the home transmission.)

The ESPN 4K broadcast is available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.)

ESPN will simulcast the BYU-Baylor game, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, in HD on the main ESPN channel. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will provide the commentary for the matchup.

BYU, which is 5-1, enters the contest as the nation’s 19th ranked team. But Baylor, which is also 5-1, is a 1.5 point favorite, according to most oddsmakers.

Phillip Swann

