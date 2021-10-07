Fox today will stream the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game and two American League Division Series games in 4K HDR.

The Thursday Night Football game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. The Houston Astros will host the Chicago White Sox in game one of their ALDS at 4:07 p.m. ET while the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox in their game one matchup at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Pay TV services that are expected to carry all three games on special 4K channels include DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Check your on-screen guide for more details.

But what if your pay TV provider isn’t offering the games on 4K channels?

The 4K broadcasts will be available on the Fox Sports app, which means they can be watched in the format on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider, regardless of whether it’s carrying it on a special 4K channel.

However, you will need a 4K TV, and a device that’s compatible with the Fox Sports app. Here’s the list of compatible devices, according to the Fox web site:

* Amazon Fire TV (Generation 2 and 3)

* Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Models

* Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Models (Generation 3)

* Apple TV 4K (requires app v3.23.2 and tvOS 11 or above)

* Roku Premiere

* Roku Premiere+

* Roku Streaming Stick+

* Roku Ultra

* Roku 4K/UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in

Some 4K enthusiasts have reported that they have been able to use a Nvidia Shield to watch 4K sporting events on the Fox Sports app. But Fox does not list the Shield as a compatible device on its site so viewer beware.

— Phillip Swann

