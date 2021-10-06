DIRECTV, Comcast, U-verse, Optimum, Cox, Verizon, Dish and Sling TV are among the pay TV providers that are now showing a free preview of the MLB Network, the official channel of Major League Baseball.

The free preview will run from October 6 through October 15. It will include MLB Network’s coverage of the MLB playoffs, including two live ALDS broadcasts: Game two of the White Sox-Astros series on Friday, October 8 at 2:07 p.m. ET, and game three of the Rays-Red Sox series on Sunday, October 10, at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Bob Costas, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter and Tom Verducci will be on the call for the White Sox-Astros game two broadcast while Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal will work game three of the Rays-Red Sox matchup. Former Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila, who once played for the White Sox, and Hunter Pence, who once played for the Astros, will offer analysis from the studio.

MLB Network may also air a game four of either series depending upon their outcome.

The channel’s ALDS broadcasts will also be available to authenticated pay TV customers on the MLB app, MLB.TV and MLBNetwork.com.

Several smaller pay TV operators, including RCN, have also announced they will hold the free MLB Network preview. Consult your on-screen guide to see if your pay TV provider is offering it.

— Phillip Swann

