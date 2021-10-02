NBCUniversal announced this afternoon that it has signed a permanent carriage pact with YouTube TV, avoiding the possibility of a complete blackout of NBC programming on the live streaming service.

“We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTubeTV and can continue to offer our full network portfolio without interruption,” NBC said in a statement. “YouTube is a valued partner and we never want to involve our fans in a dispute, but we felt obligated to let them know what was at stake. We thank our viewers for their loyalty and promise to continue bringing them the networks and programs they love.”

YouTube TV made the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to share that we have now reached an agreement with NBCUniversal. You’ll continue to have access to 85+ channels, including all NBCU channels, their Regional Sports Networks, and your local NBC station, with no change to our current monthly price,” the streaming service said. “We know how important NBCUniversal’s content is to you, and we’ve valued your patience while negotiating to keep their channels on our platform. Thank you for your ongoing membership while we work to build you the best possible streaming experience.”

The previous carriage agreement was set to expire on Thursday night which triggered fears that YouTube TV could lose the entire NBC lineup. However, the companies signed a temporary extension shortly before the deadline. And now they have a long-term deal.

Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

The channels that will now remain on YouTube TV are: NBC (all network affiliates), USA Network, Golf Channel, Bravo, MSNBC, E!, CNBC, Telemundo, Syfy, Oxygen, The Olympic Channel, Universal Kids, Universo, and the NBC sports regional networks in markets where they are available.

— Phillip Swann

