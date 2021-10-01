Showtime today is adding 66 new movies to its pay TV and streaming services.

The new films include Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson; American History X, the searing 1998 crime drama starring Edward Norton as a Southern California skinhead who undergoes a philosophical reckoning after serving three years in prison; Major League, the raucous 1989 comedy about a baseball team of misfits who manage to overcome their deficiencies to go all the way; Open Water, the underrated 2003 drama (based on a true story) about two scuba divers who get lost in shark-infested waters; and Raging Bull, the Martin Scorsese-directed biofilm starring Robert De Niro as the savage middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta. Critics have called De Niro’s performance one of cinema’s greatest ever while the film itself is regarded as arguably the best ever from the legendary Scorsese.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime:

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

54 (Director’s Cut)

7 Days in Entebbe

A Little Game

A Perfect Man

A Raisin in the Sun

A Royal Night Out

Agent Revelation

American History X

Antiquities

Anywhere with You

Before Sunrise

Before Sunset

Blue Caprice

Boogie Nights

Cold Comes the Night

Crash

Dances with Wolves

Dangerous Liaisons

Demolition Man

Enemy of the State

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top-Selling TVs!

Finding Forrester

Forrest Gump

Game 6

Grace and Grit

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Higher Learning

Homicide

It’s Me, Sugar

Les Misérables

Major League

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Midnight Express

Mighty Aphrodite

Mr. Brooks

Nebraska

Nowhere Boy

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Open Water 3: Cage Dive

Orson Welles in Norwich

Outbreak

Paradise Cove

Passenger 57

Pearl Harbor

Pleasantville

Point Break

Raging Bull

Reign Over Me

Revolver

Road House

Rollerball

Rose: A Love Story

Shampoo

Six Minutes to Midnight

The China Syndrome

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top-Selling TVs!

The Devil’s Advocate

The Fighter

The General’s Daughter

The Guard

The Odessa File

The Station Agent

The Wolf of Wall Street

Unlocked

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

When Joan Kissed Barbra

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

