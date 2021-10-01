Netflix today (October 1) is adding 43 new movies to its streaming lineup, including a highly-anticipated Netflix original.
The new films include The Guilty, a Netflix original crime drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator whose life becomes forever altered when he receives a harrowing call from a woman who’s been kidnapped. Rottentomatoes.com, which compiles critical reviews, gives The Guilty a score of 71 out of a possible 100.
“The Guilty is another Americanized remake overshadowed by the original, but its premise is still sturdy enough to support a tense, well-acted thriller,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!
Other notable films added today to Netflix: Malcolm X, Spike Lee’s evocative 1992 drama starring Denzel Washington as the 1960s civil rights leader; Zodiac, the taut 2007 David Fincher drama starring the aforementioned Gyllenhaal as a reporter seeking clues to the identity of a real-life serial killer; and Titanic, James Cameron’s 1997 retelling of the sinking of the mighty ship, and a fabled romance with Leonard DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the accidental partners.
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
Forever Rich — Netflix Film
The Guilty — Netflix Film
Swallow — Netflix Film
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann