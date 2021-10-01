Netflix today (October 1) is adding 43 new movies to its streaming lineup, including a highly-anticipated Netflix original.

The new films include The Guilty, a Netflix original crime drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator whose life becomes forever altered when he receives a harrowing call from a woman who’s been kidnapped. Rottentomatoes.com, which compiles critical reviews, gives The Guilty a score of 71 out of a possible 100.

“The Guilty is another Americanized remake overshadowed by the original, but its premise is still sturdy enough to support a tense, well-acted thriller,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Other notable films added today to Netflix: Malcolm X, Spike Lee’s evocative 1992 drama starring Denzel Washington as the 1960s civil rights leader; Zodiac, the taut 2007 David Fincher drama starring the aforementioned Gyllenhaal as a reporter seeking clues to the identity of a real-life serial killer; and Titanic, James Cameron’s 1997 retelling of the sinking of the mighty ship, and a fabled romance with Leonard DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the accidental partners.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

Forever Rich — Netflix Film

The Guilty — Netflix Film

Swallow — Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

