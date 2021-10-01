HBO Max today (October 1) is adding 161 new movies to its streaming lineup, including a long-awaited film.

The new movies include The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s movie prequel to one of the greatest television series to ever air, The Sopranos. The film, which stars Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola and Michael Gandolfini (James’ son) as a young Tony Soprano, chronicles the mob families in race-torn New Jersey in the mid-1960s.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives The Many Saints of Newark a score of 73 out of a possible 100, based on 82 reviews.

“Even as its storytelling chafes at the edges of its cinematic constraints, The Many Saints of Newark proves The Sopranos‘ allure is still powerful,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Other notable movies added today to HBO Max: All the President’s Men, the gripping 1976 retelling of the Washington Post’s investigation of the Watergate scandal with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein; American Graffiti, George Lucas’ second (and best ever) film chronicling the desperation and confusion of high school seniors on graduation day; Blazing Saddles, Mel Brooks’ brilliant and delightfully politically incorrect spoof of westerns; and both volumes of Kill Bill, Quentin Tarantino’s homage to the martial arts films he loved as a teen. Uma Thurman is delicious as the wronged assassin who seeks revenge.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Films with HBO in parenthesis are also available on the pay TV edition of HBO.)

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans, 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

