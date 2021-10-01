DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream last night lost Bloomberg TV in a carriage dispute with its owner.

DIRECTV posted a message at its web site alerting subscribers of the missing channel.

“Despite several attempts to renew our relationship with Bloomberg, we were unable to reach a mutual agreement, and Bloomberg TV is no longer available,” the statement reads. “While we regret this inconvenience to viewers of Bloomberg TV, please be aware that we offer several other financial news outlets featuring up-to-the-minute information and diverse perspectives on our DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse lineups. Keep beaming and streaming, and we’ll continue striving to deliver you the best in entertainment and news.”

Bloomberg has not issued a statement on the dispute as of 9:15 a.m. ET. We will update this story if we get more information.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

