Amazon today (October 1) is adding 43 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new films include The Graduate, the 1967 satirical classic starring Dustin Hoffman as a confused college grad who’s seduced by an older woman (Anne Bancroft) while falling in love with her daughter (Katherine Ross); Raising Arizona, the madcap 1987 Coen Brothers movie starring Nic Cage and Holly Hunter as a dysfunctional young couple whose solution to infertility is kidnapping; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the vastly entertaining 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the legendary outlaws; three (!) Die Hard movies with Bruce Willis as the New York cop combatting evil forces of all varieties; Get Shorty, the brilliant 1995 satire of Hollywood (adapted from the Elmore Leonard book) with John Travolta as the smooth-talking loan shark turned producer; and Taken, the 2008 drama in which Liam Neeson uses his special set of skills to find the kidnappers of his daughter (Maggie Grace).

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

A Good Year (2006)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Swimming for Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome to the Jungle (2014)

