Netflix next month (October 2021) plans to add 146 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 86 originals.
The new titles will include all nine seasons (in 4K) of the 1990s sitcom, Seinfeld; The Guilty, a Netflix original crime drama movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator whose life becomes forever altered when he receives a harrowing call from a woman who’s been kidnapped; episode three of The Movies That Made Us, the Netflix original documentary on the back stories of popular films; and Colin In Black & White, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Jaden Michael as former NFL quarterback and current activist Colin Kaepernick in his teen years.
Learn more about Seinfeld in 4K.
Also notable in October: Malcolm X, Spike Lee’s evocative 1992 drama starring Denzel Washington as the 1960s civil rights leader; Zodiac, the taut 2007 David Fincher drama starring the aforementioned Gyllenhaal as a reporter seeking clues to the identity of a real-life serial killer; and Sex, Love & Goop, a Netflix original documentary series featuring life lessons from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2021 to Netflix:
October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary
Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special
Forever Rich — Netflix Film
The Guilty — Netflix Film
MAID — Netflix Series
Paik’s Spirit — Netflix Series
Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime
Swallow — Netflix Film
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Oct. 5
Escape the Undertaker — Netflix Film
Oct. 6
Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary
Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — Netflix Series
Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film
Oct. 7
The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family
Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family
Pretty Smart — Netflix Series
Oct. 9
Blue Period — Netflix Anime
Insidious: Chapter 2
Oct. 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — Netflix Series
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film
Hiacynt — Netflix Film
Reflection of You — Netflix Series
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — Netflix Film
Oct. 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film
The Four of Us — Netflix Film
Karma’s World — Netflix Family
Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series
My Name — Netflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family
The Trip — Netflix Film
You: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 19
In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film
Oct. 20
Found — Netflix Documentary
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Night Teeth — Netflix Film
Stuck Together — Netflix Film
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family
Insiders — Netflix Series
Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series
Sex, Love & Goop — Netflix Series
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast — Netflix Series
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — Netflix Series
Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film
Locke & Key: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Maya and the Three — Netflix Family
More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic — Netflix Film
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Motive — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves — Netflix Film
Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
Dear Mother — Netflix Film
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes — Netflix Series
Dates To Be Announced:
A World Without — Netflix Film
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series
Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary
Inspector Koo — Netflix Series
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary
— Phillip Swann