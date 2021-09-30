Netflix next month (October 2021) plans to add 146 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 86 originals.

The new titles will include all nine seasons (in 4K) of the 1990s sitcom, Seinfeld; The Guilty, a Netflix original crime drama movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator whose life becomes forever altered when he receives a harrowing call from a woman who’s been kidnapped; episode three of The Movies That Made Us, the Netflix original documentary on the back stories of popular films; and Colin In Black & White, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Jaden Michael as former NFL quarterback and current activist Colin Kaepernick in his teen years.

Learn more about Seinfeld in 4K.

Also notable in October: Malcolm X, Spike Lee’s evocative 1992 drama starring Denzel Washington as the 1960s civil rights leader; Zodiac, the taut 2007 David Fincher drama starring the aforementioned Gyllenhaal as a reporter seeking clues to the identity of a real-life serial killer; and Sex, Love & Goop, a Netflix original documentary series featuring life lessons from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2021 to Netflix:

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documentary

Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special

Forever Rich — Netflix Film

The Guilty — Netflix Film

MAID — Netflix Series

Paik’s Spirit — Netflix Series

Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — Netflix Anime

Swallow — Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Oct. 5

Escape the Undertaker — Netflix Film

Oct. 6

Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible — Netflix Series

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas — Netflix Series

Love Is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family

Pretty Smart — Netflix Series

Oct. 9

Blue Period — Netflix Anime

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — Netflix Series

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul — Netflix Anime

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film

Hiacynt — Netflix Film

Reflection of You — Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — Netflix Film

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film

The Four of Us — Netflix Film

Karma’s World — Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series

My Name — Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family

The Trip — Netflix Film

You: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family

​​Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — Netflix Film

Oct. 20

Found — Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Night Teeth — Netflix Film

Stuck Together — Netflix Film

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Netflix Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Insiders — Netflix Series

Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series

Sex, Love & Goop — Netflix Series

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast — Netflix Series

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film

Locke & Key: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Maya and the Three — Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series

Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic — Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film

Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Motive — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves — Netflix Film

Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series

Dear Mother — Netflix Film

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes — Netflix Series

Dates To Be Announced:

A World Without — Netflix Film

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — Netflix Series

Call My Agent: Bollywood — Netflix Series

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary

Inspector Koo — Netflix Series

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — Netflix Documentary

