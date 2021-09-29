Amazon next month (October 2021) plans to add 80 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including 14 Amazon originals.

The new titles will include I Know What You Did Last Summer, an Amazon original series based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel (and 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt) about a group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer a year after they were involved in a fatal accident; All Or Nothing, an Amazon original documentary on NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs as they skate their way into the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs; and Justin Bieber: Our World, an Amazon original documentary on the pop singer’s first live concert in three years.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Also notable in October: Lansky, a 2021 dramatic movie with Harvey Keitel playing the aging mob boss, Meyer Lansky; The Graduate, the 1967 satirical movie starring Dustin Hoffman as a confused college grad who’s seduced by an older woman (Anne Bancroft), but then falls in love with her daughter (Katherine Ross); and Raising Arizona, the 1987 Coen Brothers movie starring Nic Cage and Holly Hunter as a dysfunctional young couple whose solution to infertility is kidnapping.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2021 to Amazon Prime:

October 1

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (History Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Swimming for Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome to the Jungle (2014)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

October 3

Prometheus (2012)

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessey and Nessy, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

Pan y Circo, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Date To Be Announced

Fairfax – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

