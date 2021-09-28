Fox this Saturday (October 2) will air another doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. The games can be watched in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two college games in 4K HDR this Saturday on the Fox Sports app will be the Michigan-Wisconsin game at noon ET and the Oklahoma-Kansas State game at 3:30 p.m. ET., Fox will simulcast the games in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

— Phillip Swann

