TV Answer Man, has ESPN said which game will be the 4K game of the week this week? I’m hoping for the Oklahoma State game. — Rod, Tulsa.

Rod, as you note, ESPN does one game per week in 4K during the college football season. The 4K broadcast is available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.)

And this week’s ESPN 4K game is…The 21st ranked Baylor Bears vs. Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, which is ranked in the top 20 in some polls. The contest will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 2 from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

ESPN2 will simulcast the game in HD with former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III joining Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call. (This is RG3’s first season as an in-game TV analyst, and Saturday marks his first time doing a Baylor game.)

Both Baylor and Oklahoma State are 4-0 going into Saturday’s matchup with Baylor 2-0 in Big 12 play while Oklahoma State is 1-0 in conference action. The Sports Illustrated Sportsbook lists Oklahoma State as a 3.5-point favorite. But the publication notes that Baylor has three wins against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State’s rush defense is among the best in the nation while Baylor has scored an average of 42 points a game thus far. It should be a donneybrook.

