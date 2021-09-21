YouTube and YouTube TV users on Roku are reporting this morning they are still having various difficulties with the apps, including a failure to launch and crashing after they do launch.

The latest reports follow multiple technical snafus that have restricted their use since Roku and Google, YouTube’s owner, began a carriage dispute last April. Roku then was forced to remove YouTube TV from its Channel Store when its carriage agreement with Google expired. However, Roku customers who previously downloaded the YouTube TV app were permitted to keep using it.

In June, Google added a link to YouTube TV on the navigation bar of its Roku app for YouTube, which continued to be available on the device. This permitted Roku users to access YouTube TV even though the app was not in the Roku Channel Store.

But despite the workaround, YouTube and YouTube TV users have consistently reported technical issues with the apps on Roku. Last week, hundreds of Roku owners reported on social media sites that they couldn’t watch either YouTube or YouTube TV. When they clicked on either app, a message displayed that said, “Can’t Run the Channel.’

The problem was resolved later in the day, according to Roku and YouTube. But both companies this morning are acknowledging that more issues have arisen.

“If you’re referring to the YouTube & YouTube TV issue on Roku devices right now, we’ve received similar reports and are working on a fix. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience,” YouTube’s Twitter customer service team told one complaining customer at 4 a.m. ET.

The latest issue seems to have started late last night. Roku posted a message at its web site that also confirmed that its YouTube users were having trouble using the two apps.

"We are investigating a small subset of users who are still seeing this error," Roku wrote at 9 p.m. ET on Monday night. However, some Roku owners are suggesting this morning that they've had enough. "I'm going to sell my Roku.TV. First I can't have Twitch and now I can't have YouTube that's the only reason I have a tv and I can't use either," tweeted @thekiddman at 4:41 a.m. today.

