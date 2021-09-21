TV Answer Man, I saw your story today about Fox doing two more college football games in 4K. Do you know what ESPN’s 4K game of the week is this week? I was hoping for an ACC game because that’s my favorite conference. — Tim, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tim, you’re right. Fox this Saturday (September 25) will broadcast two college football games in 4K, the Notre Dame-Wisconsin contest at noon ET and the Iowa State-Baylor matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

But what about ESPN’s ‘4K Game of the Week,’ you ask?

Well, you’re getting your wish, Tim. It’s Clemson at NC State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV are expected to offer the game in 4K on special 4K channels. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not stream its live 4K sporting events on its app, ESPN+. If your pay TV provider isn’t carrying it in 4K, there’s no other way to watch it in the format.)

ESPN will also simulcast the Clemson-NC State contest in HD on the main ESPN channel.

If you’re not familiar with the teams, the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers is currently 2-1 while the unranked NC State Wolfpack is also 2-1. But Clemson is a 12-point favorite as of this morning.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

