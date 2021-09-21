Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, this week will offer a free preview of the NFL RedZone Channel and the Pac-12 Network.

The free preview, which will be available to any customer with a basic $35 a month plan, will run from Wednesday through Saturday for the Pac-12 Network and Thursday through Monday for the NFL RedZone Channel.

The NFL RedZone Channel, which offers live look-ins at pivotal moments during regular season games, has become increasingly popular in recent years due to fans searching for ways to follow the action without a subscription to the NFL Sunday Ticket.

The Pac-12 Network offers live coverage of Pac 12 college football and basketball games as well as other sports.

Sling basic subscribers normally have to pay an extra $11 a month to watch the two channels with Sling’s Sports Extra add-on package.

The live streamer offers two basic packages starting at $35 a month. (Sling is now doing a limited-time promotion with the first month for just $10.)

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

— Phillip Swann

