Fox this Saturday (September 25) will air another doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. The games can be watched in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two Saturday college games in 4K will be the Notre-Dame-Wisconsin game at noon ET, and the Iowa State-Baylor matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fox will simulcast the games in high-def on Fox network affilaites.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Fox has emerged as the leading provider of live 4K sports broadcasts. The network also revealed recently that it will once again offer Thursday Night Football NFL games in 4K this season, starting with the October 7 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. While some might quibble that Fox’s live 4K games are upscaled, few will deny that the picture is normally a marked improvement over High-Definition. (Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.) Fox also produced the 2019 Super Bowl in 4K as well as numerous MLB regular season and playoff games, college basketball games, NASCAR races and other events. The network is expected again to offer the 2021 MLB playoffs and World Series in 4K. Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

