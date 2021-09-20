TV Answer Man, I am a big Packers fan and I plan to watch the Monday night game with the Lions, of course. But my question is if the game will be in 4K? Does ESPN do Monday Night Football in 4K? And I also want to know about Thursday Night Football in 4K? The games haven’t been in 4K this year. What’s up with that? — Mac, Madison, Wisconsin.

Mac, as you note, the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions tonight on the Monday Night Football telecast at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Packers are a 11.5 point favorite and few sportswriters give the Lions a chance.

But is there any chance the game will be available in 4K, you ask?

While ESPN produces a weekly college football ‘4K Game of the Week,‘ the sports network has never done a NFL Monday Night Football broadcast in the format.

Which brings me to Thursday Night Football.

Fox’s broadcasts of Thursday Night Football are the only regular season NFL games that have ever been available in 4K. (Fox has also done playoff games, and the 2019 Super Bowl, in 4K.) Neither CBS or Fox has ever offered Sunday afternoon contests in 4K nor has ESPN with the Monday night games.

You haven’t seen this season’s Thursday Night Football games in 4K yet because they don’t start broadcasting in the format until the October 7th matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. After that, Fox will do 10 more Thursday Night Football telecasts in 4K, including a Christmas Day contest between the Browns and your Packers. (Christmas actually falls on a Saturday this year, but Fox is still calling it a ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast.)

With the networks recently renegotiating their TV contracts with the league, I suspect you’ll see more 4K games in future seasons. But for now, the NFL in 4K is basically a Thursday night and playoff affair.

Mac, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

