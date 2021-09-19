TV Answer Man, I heard that you can watch the Sunday Ticket games at a theater from AMC. Is that true? If so, how do you subscribe to it? — Johnnie, Arlington, Virginia.

Johnnie, can you watch the NFL Sunday Ticket at a neighborhood AMC theater for free? Well, the answer is yes and now. Let me explain.

In 2019, AMC Theaters began showing NFL Sunday Ticket games in select theaters for free — free, that is, if you purchase a $10 prepaid food and beverage credit. You also need to be an AMC Stubs member, but you can do that for free. You reserve seats for the games using the AMC Stubs app. (Note AMC did not show the Sunday Ticket games in the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will resume offering them starting today.)

Sounds good, right. Well, this is where the feature becomes something less than the NFL Sunday Ticket you can get at home, or even a local bar or restaurant that has purchased the rights to show the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

AMC is only showing Sunday Ticket games in 23 markets, and there’s only one out-of-market game available per theater. For example, Johnnie, in your Washington, D.C. market, you could watch the Patriots-Jets game at the AMC Tysons Corner 16, or the Houston-Cleveland game at the AMC Dine-In Rio Cinemas 16 (Gaithersburg, Maryland).

There are 40 different theaters in total participating with Los Angeles offering the most with eight. You can see a complete list here.

Like the Sunday Ticket, there are no in-market games being shown at an AMC theater. So you couldn’t watch your local team’s games there, or another Sunday afternoon game that’s broadcast on a local CBS or Fox affiliate.

But if you’re looking for an unique way to watch one game that you otherwise couldn’t see without a Sunday Ticket sub, this is for you. AMC Theaters feature ‘AMC Signature Recliners,’ and beer and cocktails at select theaters.

Johnnie, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

