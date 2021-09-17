HBO Max is now offering its ad-free streaming service for $7.49 a month for the first six months, a 50 percent reduction from the regular price of $14.99 a month.

The offer, which is available from today through September 26, can only be obtained at HBOMax.com and via the following providers: Apple, Google, Roku, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and Vizio.

HBO Max is also promoting the reduced price to former HBO subscribers at Amazon Prime Video Channels.(HBO was removed from the Amazon Channel store on Wednesday as part of last year’s carriage agreement that added HBO Max to Amazon’s Fire TV devices.) But you don’t need to be a former Amazon Channels/HBO subscriber to take advantage of the deal. The offer is available to any new or returning HBO Max customer. (Existing subscribers are not eligible.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

At $7.49 a month, the special price is even lower than HBO Max’s ads-included plan which costs $9.99 a month. And it’s a good time to sign up with HBO scheduled next month to add a new season of the critically-acclaimed drama, Succession, as well as Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. The streaming service will also debut the Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, on October 1.

But HBO Max is likely making the offer now to limited possible subscriber defections from the removal of HBO on Amazon Channels. Amazon said a year ago that roughly five million people subscribed to HBO through Channels.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

