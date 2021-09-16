Fox this Saturday will air a doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. The games can be watched in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two Saturday college games in 4K will be the Nebraska-Oklahoma game at noon ET and the USC-Washington State matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fox will simulcast the two contests in HD on the Fox network.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Fox also revealed recently that it will once again offer Thursday Night Football NFL games in 4K this season, starting with the October 7 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. In related news, ESPN’s college football ‘4K Game of the Week’ this week will be the Florida State-Wake Forest game, which begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, The game will be simulcast in HD on ESPN.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

