ESPN this Saturday will offer the Florida State-Wake Forest college football game in 4K, making it the sports network’s ‘4K Game of the Week.’

DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV are likely to air the game in 4K on special 4K channels. The three pay TV providers have done previous ESPN 4K games in the format. This will be the only way you’ll be able to watch Florida State-Wake Forest in 4K since, unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K feed on a streaming app.

The Florida State-Wake Forest game, which begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, will also be simulcast in High-Definition on ESPN.

ESPN’s produces one game each week during the college football season in native 4K. If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K for the home transmission.)

Videophiles tend to favor native 4K over upscaled 4K because it offers more picture detail. However, it should be noted that Fox’s 4K broadcasts include HDR (High Dynamic Range), which can enhance the color. ESPN’s 4K broadcasts do not include HDR.

Undefeated Wake Forest (2-0), which is a touchdown favorite this Saturday, will enter the matchup with Florida State after beating Old Dominion, 42-10, on September 3, and Norfolk State, 41-16, on September 11.

Florida State, which is 0-2, lost its first game in a 41-38 overtime thriller against Notre Dame, and game two to Jacksonville State, 20-17, on September 11.

This will be the first ACC conference matchup for both teams this season.

— Phillip Swann

