TV Answer Man, do you know if the New York Mets and New York Yankees game on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be in 4K on Fox? I heard that it was, but I wanted to double-check with you. — David, Danbury, Connecticut.

David, I am happy to confirm that this Saturday’s broadcast of the 9/11 20th anniversary game at Citi Field between the New York Yankees and New York Mets will be available in 4K on the Fox Sports app. You can watch the game in 4K on the app by using your TV Everywhere credentials (user name and password) from your pay TV provider if you have compatible devices, such as a Roku 4K-enabled set-top or streaming stick as well as a 4K TV.

DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Optimum, RCN and Comcast are the pay TV providers that will provide the game in 4K on special 4K channels. Check your on-screen guide for channel numbers and additional information.

The 4K broadcast, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, will include the opening ceremonies including a ‘first pitch’ thrown by former Yankees manager Joe Torre to former Mets manager Bobby Valentine. The two were their teams’ respective managers during the 2001 season when the terrorist attacks took down the World Trade Center buildings in New York.

The Yankees and Mets will both wear ‘First Responder’ hats before and during the game to honor the fire fighters and police who lost their lives on that fateful day 20 years ago. The event is expected to draw several dignitaries including former Mets and Yankees players from the 2001 season.

Note: Fox offers live 4K sporting events in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). They are produced on site in 1080p HD and upscaled to 4K HDR for the transmission to the home.

— Phillip Swann

